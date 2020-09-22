Church at Planned Parenthood to meet outside facility despite judge’s order
SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of pro-life activists known as The Church at Planned Parenthood are scheduled to gather outside the facility on Tuesday.
The demonstration comes despite an order from a judge to put a stop to the group’s efforts to interfere with patients’ access to healthcare.
An injunction was issued on Monday requiring related protests to happen across the street from Planned Parenthood.
The judge’s order included that anti-abortion demonstrations happen at least one hour after Planned Parenthood stops accepting new patients at 6 p.m. That would mean a protest can start at 7 p.m.
According to a Facebook post for the event, people are welcome to meet as soon as 6 p.m. for prayer. The event begins at 7 p.m.
