Chuck David Rogers

On Monday August 24th, 2020 Charles David Rogers “Papa Chuck”, 66, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Cusick WA due to health reasons. Chuck was the husband of Doreen Rogers and they shared 30 amazing years together. He was a loving father, husband and the best papa to so many.

Chuck was born July 6th, 1954, in Delhi Louisiana to Paul and Evelyn Rogers. He lived in Washington for most of his life. He moved to Cusick in 1989 and not long after, he met the love of his life in 1991 and they were married 6 months later. While living in Cusick, Chuck spent his time working as a cook until he retired due to his health. He lived a life full of love and rock n roll. He loved spending time with friends and family; enjoying the outdoors, he loved playing drums, camping, riding dirt bikes, relaxing and listening to music. Chuck was free spirited and boy did he like to party! He was always tinkering with stuff; fixing, building and/or modifying anything with a motor. He always worked too hard and partied harder and he had more plans and ideas that he could even keep up with. When he had time to relax, he always had a notebook with him and he would journal throughout the day. He would always say, “I could write one hell of a book with my life’s adventures and misadventures and it would be a best seller.” He had so many different sayings and clichés that will never be forgotten-“Nervous as a long-tail cat in a room full of rocking chairs,” “Clean as a Safeway Chicken,” or “Yeah Baby!”

Chuck is preceded in death by both his parents, Paul and Evelyn Rogers. He is survived by his wife Doreen Rogers of Cusick, WA, his Uncle Lester and wife Margaret Cole of Cusick, WA, his brothers Mitch Rogers of Oldtown, ID and Gary Rogers of Priest River, ID, his children Ryan and wife Christy Rogers of Burien, WA, Kasey Rogers of Seattle, WA, Fauna (Jared) Darilek, Jennifer Jared and Kevin Jared of Spokane, WA, Dale Fitch of Cusick , WA as well as his 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild that he loved unconditionally.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date with close family and friends.

Condolences can be sent to PO Box 26 Cusick, WA 99119

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7C3df9b4714c814f685ea608d850184e06%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637347412598715355&sdata=kfzPOKO%2FkCmKNPcqEt5VtGKWk8LHX27NSxeB38f1%2BhA%3D&reserved=0>.