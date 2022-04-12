Christopher Scott Eaglin, Sr.

by Obituaries

Christopher Scott Eaglin, Sr., 66, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away March 27, 2022 at his home of Kellogg. He was born July 2, 1955 in Oak Park, Illinois; Chris was the son of William and Mary (Curtis) Eaglin.

Chris attended and graduated from the Cortez High School of Phoenix, Arizona in 1974.

Chris moved to the Silver Valley in 2019 from Post Falls, Idaho.

Chris had worked in the commercial building construction industry.

Chris loved and enjoyed hiking, dogs and exploring the mountains and forests

Chris is survived by his wonderful children Christopher (Kristin) Eaglin, Jr. of Tacoma, Washington; Raina Eaglin of Phoenix, Arizona, Ryan Eaglin of Peoria, Arizona, Alyssa (Matt) Brennan of Gilbert, Arizona and Kristen Eaglin also of Gilbert; nine grandchildren; four siblings Michael Eaglin of Arizona, Mary-Kay Mulvin of Arizona, Peter Eaglin of Colorado and Paul Eaglin also of Colorado. Chris was preceded in death by his parents.

Private Family Services will be held.

You may share your memories of Chris with his family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

