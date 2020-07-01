Christopher Columbus statue vandalized outside Walla Walla County courthouse

David Mann by David Mann

Credit: Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A Christopher Columbus statue outside the Walla Walla County courthouse was vandalized with spray paint late Tuesday night.

The words “stolen land” and “genocide” were written at the base of the statue, which is located at 315 W Main St in downtown Walla Walla.

A surveillance camera showed a possible suspect approaching the statue at about 11:55 p.m.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

