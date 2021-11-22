Christmastime in CDA: Lake Coeur d’Alene, Coeur d’Alene Resort events for the holiday season

by Destiny Richards

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The holiday season is here in Coeur d’Alene!

As soon as this week, you can book a trip to the North Pole or plan your Christmas stay-cation at Coeur d’Alene Resort.

Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises and The Coeur d’Alene Resort are excited to announce the annual Journey to the North Pole Cruises are back for their 35th year in a row.

Tickets are now on sale for beloved tradition in the Inland Northwest.

Ticket Prices (includes taxes & fees):

○ Adults: $26.50

○ Senior (ages 55+): $25.50

○ Kiddos (ages 6-12): $11.50

○ Ages 5 & under: FREE!

Cruises start this Thursday, Nov. 25 and go through Sunday, Jan. 2.

You can choose from 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and boarding starts 30 minutes prior at The Resort Plaza shops.

There’s also a holiday show in store at Coeur d’Alene Resort.

Ellen Travolta and family are returning to The Coeur d’Alene Resort this year with one goal in mind: Saving Christmas.

Starting Friday, Nov. 26, Ellen Travolta, Molly Allen, and Abbey Crawford will read and tell stories, sing songs, and bring a little brightness to your holiday season.

The show will run every Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. until Sunday, Dec. 19.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 each.

There are other holiday happenings as well: The Holiday Light Show Lighting Ceremony, Eagle Cruises, Dickens Carolers, Christmas Elves at Fireside Storytime, New Year’s Eve Bash and much more.

For more information on what’s happening this holiday season at Lake Coeur d’Alene and Coeur d’Alene Resort, see the official website.

