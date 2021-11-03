Christmas trees on the Bluff: Where to pick out your fresh Christmas tree this year

by Destiny Richards

GREEN BLUFF, Wash. — You may be thinking it’s way too early to think about decorating for Christmas.

But if you’re in the market for a fresh tree this year, Christmas tree farms on Green Bluff say now is the time to reserve a slot to get one.

At Legacy Farm, reservations are required for choose-n-cut trees to give everyone a great experience and to best manage the tree supply.

Fresh pre-cut trees will be available without reservations and will be in stock by the end of the month. Reservations are now open online and are expected to fill up quickly for the week of Thanksgiving. There are tall sizes and all kinds of trees available, like Spruce, Noble, Douglas, Grand and Concolor. For choose-n-cut trees, the staff at the farm will provide saws and shake, bale or pre-drill your tree for you. Tree stands and supplies to put your tree up are at the farm too. For more information, contact Legacy Farm Christmas Trees via email at gblegacyfarm@gmail. Green Bluff Growers will have varying supplies of Christmas trees and some will require reservations, so you’re encouraged to shop around. Christmas trees are also available at Green Bluff Christmas Tree Farm, Walters Fruit Ranch, High Country Orchard, Dietz Christmas Trees, Hansen’s Green Bluff Orchard LLC and Sunset Orchard on Green Bluff.

