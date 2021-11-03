Christmas trees on the Bluff: Where to pick out your fresh Christmas tree this year
GREEN BLUFF, Wash. — You may be thinking it’s way too early to think about decorating for Christmas.
But if you’re in the market for a fresh tree this year, Christmas tree farms on Green Bluff say now is the time to reserve a slot to get one.
At Legacy Farm, reservations are required for choose-n-cut trees to give everyone a great experience and to best manage the tree supply.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.