Christmas tree thief arrested, all 50 trees recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a man for stealing 50 Christmas trees from River Ridge Hardware early Friday morning—and the trees were found intact!

Spokane Police’s Patrol Anti-Crime Team and neighborhood resource officers looked at surveillance video from River Ridge, and their investigation led them to 43-year-old Eli Vansickle, who told them where his trailer with the Christmas trees was.

Officers then tracked down the trailer and found all 50 stolen trees.

Vansickle was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

