Christmas tree now on display in Riverfront Park, lighting ceremony to be held virtuall

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Spokane’s 80-foot Christmas tree is now on display in Riverfront Park.

The tree was put up on Thursday and will be lit up each night for people to enjoy.

It’s never too early to start decorating for the holidays! Thank you Dave and Zak for decorating our tree.🎄 pic.twitter.com/2VZ8RHHRlB — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) November 12, 2020

The annual tree lighting ceremony is still on, but will be different this year due to the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions. The ceremony will be held virtually via livestream.

A specific date for the ceremony has not yet been announced.

