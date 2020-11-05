Christmas Tree Elegance to be held solely at River Park Square with COVID-19 protocols in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Spokane’s most beloved holidays will be see some changes this year.

Christmas Tree Elegance, which benefits the Spokane Symphony Associates, will be held solely at River Park Square, as health authorities believe the location best meets COVID-19 social distancing requirements. The annual event is typically held at the Historic Davenport Hotel with a few trees at the mall, but there will be no trees at the hotel this year.

Trees will be set up throughout the mall’s second floor and lined up from Nordstrom to Urban Outfitters.

Raffle tickets will be sold in two second level locations; the first at a kiosk near the escalators and a second at a ticket window across from Francesca’s. Volunteers will help social distancing with a one-way traffic plan and ticket sellers will be equipped with personal protective equipment. Additionally, masks will be required for ticket purchases.

The 11 trees include decorations and gifts valued up to $4,999. There will also be two trees featuring $4,500 and $4,000 cash.

Christmas Tree Elegance is on track to return to the Davenport Hotel in 2021.

