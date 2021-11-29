Christmas Tree Elegance returns to downtown Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas Tree Elegance is returning to bring holiday cheer to Spokane families this week!

The annual holiday fundraising event will be held from November 30 to December 12.

15 decorated trees will be on the mezzanine at the Historic Davenport Hotel and the second-floor corridor of River Park Square.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

PAST COVERAGE: Christmas Tree Elegance postponed over pandemic safety concerns

“Christmas Tree Elegance was missed by hundreds of disappointed families as well as the volunteers who had spent hundreds of hours of preparation,” Event Chair Elizabeth Raol said. “We are so excited because we know the 39th annual extravaganza in 2021 is sure to delight them all. I encourage everyone to view the trees, find your favorite and buy tickets.”

Christmas Tree Elegance is a raffle put on by the Spokane Symphony Associates, a non-profit whose mission is to raise money for the Spokane Symphony.

The $1 raffle tickets offer a chance to win a theme-decorated tree and prizes including gift certificates, cash and other items valued up to nearly $5,000 total.

The drawing for winners of all 15 trees will take place Sunday, December 12.

Learn more about the event here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.