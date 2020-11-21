Christmas Tree Elegance postponed over pandemic safety concerns

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony has announced its decision to postpone this year’s Christmas Tree Elegance, citing safety concerns in response to the pandemic.

The annual tree raffle raises money for the Spokane Symphony, and has been a Spokane tradition for 38 years. Last year’s event raised $400,000, according to Christmas Tree Elegance Chair Elizabeth Raol.

READ: #happylife: Make going to Christmas Tree Elegance a family tradition

This year’s raffle was scheduled to take place Dec. 1-13 at River park Square.

“The decision to postpone was made to protect the health of our volunteers as well as the public,” said Raol. “This was a very difficult decision.”

It’s unclear at this time when the event will take place, but Spokane Symphony Associates President Bruce Colquhoun says they hope to have a celebration by the spring or summer “… when we are all ready to celebrate.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.