Christmas Eve snow and a white Christmas – Mark

I hope you’re dreaming of a white Christmas!

Your 4 Things to Know:

  • Light snow today
  • A snow Christmas Eve
  • A white Christmas!
  • Frigid, bitter cold temperatures next week

Fri Am 4 Things

Snow is possible throughout the day. If you have any last minute errands, get them done earlier in the day.

Fri Plan

Today will be a warmer than average day, with temperatures in the 30s.

Fri Highs

Light snow is expected today with heavier amounts in the mountains; in fact some snow will continue all the way through the weekend then frigid cold temperatures move in for next week. Single digit highs and sub-zero lows are expected.

Fri 4 Day

