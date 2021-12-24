Christmas Eve snow and a white Christmas – Mark

I hope you’re dreaming of a white Christmas!

Your 4 Things to Know:

Light snow today

A snow Christmas Eve

A white Christmas!

Frigid, bitter cold temperatures next week

Snow is possible throughout the day. If you have any last minute errands, get them done earlier in the day.

Today will be a warmer than average day, with temperatures in the 30s.

Light snow is expected today with heavier amounts in the mountains; in fact some snow will continue all the way through the weekend then frigid cold temperatures move in for next week. Single digit highs and sub-zero lows are expected.