Christmas Eve snow and a white Christmas – Mark
I hope you’re dreaming of a white Christmas!
Your 4 Things to Know:
- Light snow today
- A snow Christmas Eve
- A white Christmas!
- Frigid, bitter cold temperatures next week
Snow is possible throughout the day. If you have any last minute errands, get them done earlier in the day.
Today will be a warmer than average day, with temperatures in the 30s.
Light snow is expected today with heavier amounts in the mountains; in fact some snow will continue all the way through the weekend then frigid cold temperatures move in for next week. Single digit highs and sub-zero lows are expected.
