Christina “Tina” Ann Septer

by Obituaries

Christina “Tina” Ann Septer, 91, of Kellogg, ID, lifelong resident of the Silver Valley, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2022, at her home in Kellogg. Tina was born on March 9, 1931 at home in Big Creek, a daughter of the late George Dunsmore and Gladys Grenfell Dunsmore.

Tina attended local schools and after, worked at the sawmill in Pine Creek for Frank Walker where she pulled the green chain. She also worked at Enterprise Laundry in Kellogg for several years. In March of 1952, she married Orville Septer in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Tina enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, and canning. She was a member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pinehurst.

In addition to her parents, Tina is preceded in death by her husband, Orville.

Survivors include two sons, Bill Septer of Winnemuca, NV, and Gary (Beth) Septer of Holly Springs, MS; three daughters, Linda Redden of Kellogg, ID, Connie Boler of Kellogg, ID, and Jeanie Whalen of Kellogg, ID; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tina’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Meals on Wheels, Hospice of North Idaho and the members of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pinehurst for all the love and care for Tina.

A memorial service will be held via Zoom on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Memories of Tina and messages of condolence may be sent to her family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Septer family with arrangements.

