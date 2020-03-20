Chris Young cancels Spokane concert due to coronavirus concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. — The upcoming concert featuring Chris Young, Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith at the Spokane Arena has been cancelled due to safety concerns.

The concert was set for May 7.

*** CHRIS YOUNG CANCELLED *** Chris Young’s tour date on May 7 at the Spokane Arena has been cancelled due to safety concerns. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online or over the phone, the order will be automatically refunded. pic.twitter.com/Dxeai1RwaN — Spokane Arena (@SpokaneArena) March 20, 2020

The country artists have cancelled all tour dates leading up to May 10 and will resume on May 28 in Detroit.

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online or over the phone, the order will be automatically refunded.

