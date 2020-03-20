Chris Young cancels Spokane concert due to coronavirus concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. — The upcoming concert featuring Chris Young, Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith at the Spokane Arena has been cancelled due to safety concerns.
The concert was set for May 7.
The country artists have cancelled all tour dates leading up to May 10 and will resume on May 28 in Detroit.
Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online or over the phone, the order will be automatically refunded.
