Chris Matthews to speak at Tom Foley documentary premiere

by Will Wixey

Credit: Evan Vucci

SPOKANE, Wash. — Political commentator and TV personality Chris Matthews will speak at the premiere of a new documentary film about the Spokane-born legislator Thomas S. Foley.

Matthews, a best-selling author and former host of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” narrated the documentary “The Gentleman Speaker: Conversations with Tom Foley.” The film explores the political legacy left by the former congressman and speaker of the House.

Matthews will introduce the film and meet with guests at a dinner to benefit Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service.

“Chris has many stories to tell about their time together in Congress. But he can also bring a unique historical perspective on the changes that have taken place in Congress and our party politics – not all of them good — since the days of Foley’s leadership. It will be a fascinating evening,” said Cornell Clayton, director of the Foley Institute.

The premiere screening is on April 21 at the Riverside Place Event Center. You can get tickets and find additional information on the event here.

READ: Ann Curry holds press conference in Pullman prior to accepting Murrow award from WSU

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.