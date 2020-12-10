Chipotle opens new location in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news, burrito lovers! A new Chipotle has opened in North Spokane.

The new location, which is now the second in Spokane, is located at 9602 N Newport Highway and includes a drive-thru pickup lane for those with digital orders.

The fast-food Mexican chain is also looking to hire at the new location. There are typically 25 jobs per location and Chipotle offers a crew bonus, a debt-free college program and English as a second language, as well as access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

The restaurant opened Thursday and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

