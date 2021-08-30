Chipotle opening Spokane Valley location this fall

by Erin Robinson

From Chipotle via CNN A Chipotle Mexican Grill located in St. Paul, Minnesota.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — People living in Spokane Valley won’t have to drive across town to fulfill their burrito cravings.

Chipotle will open its first Spokane Valley location sometime this fall. An exact date has not been announced.

The new location, at 209 N. Sullivan, will feature a Chipotlane. This is the company’s digital order drive-thru pick-up lane.

Chipotle will also be hiring for the location soon. Each restaurant employs about 25 people and offers benefits, including access to mental health care, for employees and their families.

The Spokane Valley store will be the third location in the greater Spokane area. There is a Chipotle located at 930 N. Division near Gonzaga and just north of the Newport Y at 9602 N Newport Highway.

