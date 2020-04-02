Chinese students send hundreds of masks for medical staff to Saint George’s School

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students from China sent hundreds of masks for health care workers to Saint George’s School in Spokane earlier this week.

Students Thomas Fei and Winnie Wu both live in Beijing, but were studying at Saint Geroge’s before having to return home last month.

Saint George’s received the two boxes from Fei and Wu on Tuesday, which had 120 N95 masks and over 100 surgical masks inside.

Dr. Gerhard Muelheims, whose kids attend Saint George’s, then delivered the masks to medical staff at Providence Sacred Heart where he works.

