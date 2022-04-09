Chilly weekend with some wintry weather – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s going to be a quite different kind of weekend around the Inland Northwest. Instead of the warmth and sun we’ve had so often the past few months, it will be chilly with a chance for snow and mixed wintry precipitation.

There will be some sunshine on Saturday with lows in the low 30s in the morning. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s in the afternoon, and that’s it. It’s a long way from the 60-degree weather we saw on Thursday. Temperatures will be similar on Sunday.

Chilly temperatures a few thousand feet up will keep any precipitation as snow or a graupel-y mix this weekend. There just won’t be enough time for it to melt as it falls. Showers will be isolated on Saturday and a bit more widespread on Sunday afternoon.

Over the passes it will be tough sledding with around a foot of accumulations possible by late Saturday morning in the Cascades. Heading east it will be better, but more snow will fall in Idaho on Sunday and Monday.

A storm system coming in on Monday could make things slushy and sloppy in our area or just produce more spotty snow showers depending on the exact track of the storm. We’ll be working on this part of the forecast through the weekend. Either way, ice scrapers and jackets don’t need to get put away for the season yet. Cool temperatures and freezing mornings continue into late next week.



