Chilly Sunday before a round of snow – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — We got a little taste of snow on Saturday, but we’re looking at more substantial snow impact on Monday. One reason why is everything that falls will be sticking thanks to a chilly Sunday forecast. It’s going to be the first below-average day for temperatures that we’ve had in a little while around here. Wake-up weather will be a mix of clouds and clear patches with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Wet roads and sidewalks will freeze overnight so there will be some slick spots out there.

Highs reach the mid 30s on Sunday, just a couple degrees below average. Skies will be partly cloudy so it will be a nice cool day around the Inland Northwest. Building clouds on Sunday night will foreshadow the next storm, which will begin early on Monday morning. Expect snow showers during the morning commute with accumulations continuing into the mid-afternoon.

Right now snowfall amounts look to be at an inch or two in Spokane and slightly higher across the state line in Kootenai County. The heaviest snow is expected around the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie where two to four inches of accumulation is most likely on Monday. Snow amounts will go up the further east you head into Idaho. Snow looks to be on the light and scattered side further north in the Panhandle, NE Washington, and Okanogan County. Snow is expected to largely miss the Moses Lake area and concentrate further south around Yakima and the Tri-Cities instead. Snow forecast are heavily dependent on the track of incoming storms, so stay tuned for potential changes to the forecast on Sunday and be prepared for snow come Monday morning.