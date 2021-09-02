The first day of school for SPS students will start off chilly – Mark
A sunny and mild Thursday is expected. Temperatures will hit 75 degrees by dinnertime.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday:
Morning frost will stick around to the north.
Temperatures will be just below average and mild across the state.
Expect fair weather with sunshine and mild temperatures today and Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for the Labor Day weekend.
