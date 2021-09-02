The first day of school for SPS students will start off chilly – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

A sunny and mild Thursday is expected. Temperatures will hit 75 degrees by dinnertime.

Thu Plan

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday:

Thu 4 Am Things

Morning frost will stick around to the north.

Thu Frost

Temperatures will be just below average and mild across the state.

Thu Highs

Expect fair weather with sunshine and mild temperatures today and Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for the Labor Day weekend.

Thu 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

