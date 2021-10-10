Chilly start to the week before showers Wednesday -Matt

Windy weather in Washington and showers in Idaho and the Cascades will die down as we head into tonight, leaving a lot of cool and dry air to keep things chilly for the next couple of days. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s around the region as skies clear out. It will be a sunny, cool October day on Monday with highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday night will be one of the chilliest we’ve had so far this season. Spokane will flirt with hover around 30 degrees early Tuesday morning while much of the region outside of the Spokane Valley will get down to the middle and upper 20s. High elevations like Republic and Grangeville could even reach down to the teens.

Speaking of the Camas Prairie, areas above 3000 feet like Winchester and Grangeville will likely see some snow showers tonight through Tuesday as a storm dumps snow in Southwest Montana and Central Idaho.

The next chance of rain for most of the region comes on Wednesday as another storm rides in out of the west. Expect light valley rain and some mountain snowfall, but a wintry mix might fall at some higher elevation valleys depending on the timing of the wet weather. We’ll keep you updated over the next couple of days on this part of the forecast.

Temperatures will start to warm late in the week which should get highs into the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s by next weekend. Next weekend looks cloudy but mostly dry with pretty average temperatures for mid-October.