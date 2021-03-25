Chilly rain and snow tonight, but spring returns in the forecast -Kris

Spring weather took a big step back today, and the cold rain and snow showers will continue tonight. If you do see some snow at your house, it won’t stick around for long. Most locations will be dry by Thursday morning. Lingering instability for Thursday will result in a mix of sun and clouds and showery precipitation. The best chance of showers will be in the late afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will rebound into the lower 50s tomorrow, which is just about average.

High pressure will build over the region for sunny skies and a warming trend for Friday and Saturday. The first part of Sunday will be sunny and calm, but there are some major changes on the way for the second part of the day. A strong cold front will push into the region bringing heavy mountain snow and very gusty winds. there is the potential for gusts of up to 50 mph, which would be plenty strong enough to down trees and cause power outages. STAY TUNED for updates, as there’s still some uncertainty about Sunday’s storm.