Chilly at the bus stop, but warm and sunny by recess – Kris

It’s hard enough to get the kids out of bed early for the first few days of school, but tomorrow might be especially tough. It’s going to be CHILLY tomorrow morning. Temperatures will start out in the 30s and lower 40s over much of the Inland Northwest. If the kids can’t find their hoodies to stay warm at the bus stop, no problem. It will warm up quickly under mostly sunny skies. They’ll be glad they are in shorts and t-shirts by noon. Highs will top out in the mid 70s, which is just a little below average.

Our warming trend continues through Friday and right on into Labor Day Weekend. Expect dry conditions with partly to mostly sunny skies through Monday.