Chilly and gray for Thursday – Kris

It’s feeling more and more like winter in the Inland Northwest, but it certainly isn’t looking like it yet! It’s going to be another cold day on Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the 20s, and highs will climb into the 30s. Expect mostly cloudy skies, but it will stay dry until Thursday evening. We have a CHANCE of some snow across the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area, but it’s going to be a close call. South of I-90, it’s mostly going to be a rain/snow mix. In the northern valleys, there’s a good chance of 1-3″ of snow through Friday morning. Right in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, it could go either way, but I’m leaning more toward non-accumulating snow. Regardless, plan on a wet Thursday night and a sloppy start to Friday.