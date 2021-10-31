Chilly and dry to start the month of November – Matt

Happy Halloween! Trick-or-treaters will need a light sweater tonight but it will be quite nice around the Inland Northwest otherwise. You’ll need the jacket at the bus stop in the morning, too. We’ll be in the upper 20s around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene with low 20s in the Panhandle and across Pend Oreille, Stevens, and Ferry counties. Highs on Monday reach the low 50s.

A front swings into the area Monday night and will bring light rain early on Tuesday morning. Some showers could linger past 9 a.m. but most of the wet weather will have moved on by the time we’re up and moving on Tuesday.

The rest of the week will feature cloudy skies and passing chances for showers. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday. Right now that’s the only day you’ll need to make sure you have rain gear handy. Temperatures will settle to mid 30s in the morning and mid 50s in the afternoon. Those temperature profiles should keep any snow confined to the high mountains. Skies will stay cloudy into next weekend so make sure to soak up the sun on Monday.