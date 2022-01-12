Child’s body recovered from truck in Snoqualmie River

by Associated Press

FALL CITY, Wash. (AP) — The body of a 6 year-old boy has been recovered from the Snoqualmie River, authorities said Tuesday.

King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer said searchers on Monday found the vehicle that became submerged in the river after a driver lost control the day before.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said two passengers, the boy and his mother, are presumed dead.

Meyer said the woman’s body was not found in the truck but that periodic searches for her body will continue, The Seattle Times reported.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 35-year-old Carnation man was driving and lost control while trying to turn left. The driver and an 8-month-old child survived.

The driver was arrested Sunday and later released, according to Meyer, who said state patrol will lead the investigation.

