Children in need pick out warm winter clothes during annual ‘Clothe a Child’ event

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army of Spokane set out on Saturday to ensure kids will stay warm as temperatures continue to drop.

Each year, volunteers with the organization take children shopping for warm clothes during the Clothe a Child event.

During this year’s event, volunteers assisted roughly 100 elementary-aged children as they scoured JCPenney for warm winter clothes and shoes. Those children are given $100- $120 each to choose their own items, all of which are paid for through private community donors.

“For some of these children, this will be the first time they have received new clothes and shoes,” it reads in a release.

About 100 kids received brand new clothes and shoes this week thanks to @TSASpokane. The kids were given $100-$120 each to spend at JCPenney. The nonprofit chose kids from schools where many are on free or reduced lunch. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/kKKMZCwJnU — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) November 14, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.