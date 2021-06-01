Child younger than 10 dies from COVID-19 in Spokane County

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A child younger than 10 has died from COVID-19 in Spokane County.

In its weekly COVID-19 recovery meeting, the Spokane Regional Health District confirmed the death, reporting it happened last week.

No further information was given, since the Health District does not provide details or other health conditions on any reported deaths.

According to SRHD, 10 people in Spokane County died from COVID-19 last week. The Health District also noted COVID-related hospital visits are still trending down in Spokane County. 32 new visits were reported in the last week compared to 38 the previous week.

