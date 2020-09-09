Child killed in Cold Springs Fire

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — A child has been killed in a wildfire in north central Washington.

Through tears, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said the child died in the Cold Springs Fire, which has burned more than 254 square miles between Mansfield and Omak.

Franz did not have much information surrounding what led up to the child’s death, but Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

