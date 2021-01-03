Child in critical condition after being rescued from house fire

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A child is in critical condition after a house fire near Illinois and Morton early Sunday morning.

Fire personnel were dispatched to the house, quickly getting everyone out who hadn’t already escaped. A minor was found in the first floor bathroom and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Six people were in the home, and fire officials say the fire was accidental, caused by having combustible items too close to a fireplace.

The Fire Department estimates the fire caused $100,000 in damage.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.