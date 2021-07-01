Child found alone at intersection in Colville reunited with family

Olivia Roberts
Posted:
Updated:
by Olivia Roberts
Missing Girl

COLVILLE, Wash. — A child was who was alone near an intersection in Colville Thursday morning has been safely reunited with her family.

According to the original Facebook post from the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, she was found near the intersection of Hawthorne and Miner around 8 a.m. wearing only a button down shirt.

 

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Top Stories

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.