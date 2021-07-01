Child found alone at intersection in Colville reunited with family

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

COLVILLE, Wash. — A child was who was alone near an intersection in Colville Thursday morning has been safely reunited with her family.

According to the original Facebook post from the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, she was found near the intersection of Hawthorne and Miner around 8 a.m. wearing only a button down shirt.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.