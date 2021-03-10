Child care provider, business owner Luc Jasmin III announces run for Spokane City Cuncil in district 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Luc Jasmin III has announced his candidacy for Spokane City Council in District 1.

Jasmin, who co-owns Parkview Early Learning Center and serves as president of the Washington Child Care Centers Association, said he is running with the intent of improving the lives of his neighbors in the district.

In a release, Jasmin said he has seen the struggles working families face, like economic hardship, limited economic opportunities for low-wage workers, few educational opportunities for children and housing inequities, and hopes to take steps to ensure families have what they need to thrive.

“Right now, our community is hurting. I believe my proven track record of building collaborations and finding real solutions demonstrates that I can and will help our community heal,” Jasmin said.

Jasmin said he plans to work with local residents, small business owners, educators, public safety officers, local nonprofits and fellow council members to help solve problems. He said he believes listening to people is the first step toward any solution.

“If we listen to one another and work collaboratively to find win-win solutions, then nothing is impossible,” Jasmin said. “Dedication, collaboration and true leadership will get things done.”

Jasmin is running for the seat currently occupied by Councilwoman Kate Burke, who announced in February that she would not seek re-election. Local business owner Jonathan Bingle has also announced his run for the seat.

