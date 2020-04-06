Child Abuse Prevention Month continues during COVID-19 outbreak

SPOKANE, Wash. — Our Kids Our Business is a community coalition of child abuse prevention advocates.

During this month, they would normally host events to spread awareness on the issue, but now they must do it virtually and during a time where it’s almost more important than ever.

Co-chair of the organization Dena Chappell said this is a time where counselors and school teachers may be concerned with the welfare of some of the children they’re used to seeing everyday.

And for some of these kids, being quarantined at home means being home with parents who may be under high stress from losing work and isolation.

Our Kids Our Business is working closely with other groups like the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition, to compile a list of local resources that are available for those who need immediate help.

“I appreciate that many of our counseling services and our help lines are doing virtual tele-counseling and conferences and so I really encourage families to take advantage of those resources that we have going just to maintain some kind of connection. Especially in those times when it’s needed,” said Chappell.

These include Vanessa Behan, Lutheran Community Services, YWCA and much more.

While it might be difficult to notice the signs of child abuse while we’re all quarantined, Chappell said this is a time for parents and families to look at their own habits and identify their own triggers.

“It’s really just a matter of kind of almost going back to some common sense ways of doing family things and how do you maintain a sense of normalcy while keeping your stress level low,” said Chappell. “So again, permission for parents to take a break and to know that they’re not the teacher, they’re doing their best and really above all, take care of the mental health of not only your children, but yourself.”

Our Kids our Business is currently planning a child abuse prevention campaign with the Spokane Regional Health District, Project Pinwheel, and will be distributing signs throughout the community to spread awareness.

They also plan to keep their Facebook Page updated with resources and information regarding Child Abuse Prevention Month.