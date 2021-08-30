Chien wins Circling Raven Championship on Symetra Tour

WORLEY, Idaho — Peiyun Chien was consistent all weekend shooting a 66 Friday, 67 Saturday, and closing round 67 Sunday to win the Symetra Tour’s Circling Raven Championship.

Chien held off Demi Runas who fired a 66 Sunday and finished one shot back of the lead, Bailey Tardy with the low round of 64 finishes tied for 3rd.

The tournament is part of the Symetra Tour and the Race For the Card as the competitors are trying to earn a spot on the LPGA Tour.

The win is the first of the year for Chien and third in her career, it’s also her 2nd top-5 finish of the year.