Chiefs first overall pick to make WHL debut this weekend

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft will make his debut for the Chiefs this weekend.

Forward Berkly Catton is the third player ever selected by the Chiefs in the first overall position. He currently plays for the Saskatoon Contacts and has racked up 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points in just 16 games with the team.

Catton is eligible to play a maximum of five games with the Chiefs prior to the conclusion of the Contacts’ 2021-22 season. He plans to join the club ahead of this weekend’s home games and is expected to make his Western Hockey League debut very soon.

Catton is native to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He will wear the number 34, just as fellow Saskatoon native Adam Beckman.

