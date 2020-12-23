Chicks n’ Chaps raises more than $4,500 for Kootenai Health cancer support fund

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Chicks n’ Chaps raised $4,654 for Kootenai Health’s Cancer Patient Support Program.

The local Chicks n’ Chaps chapter — a breast cancer awareness organization — raised the money with the help of local businesses, including Idaho Forest Group, Mountain Power, Valley Glass, Gem State Mule, Benefits Exchange, Custom Drywall, Custom Insulation and the Kaarlgard Chicks.

The funds will help Kootenai Health’s support services for patients with cancer.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.