Chick-fil-A opening Dec. 1 in Spokane

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Attention all chicken lovers, we have the news you’ve all been waiting for!

Chick-fil-A announced its Spokane location is opening December 1.

“We are SO excited to serve you soon, Spokane,” it reads in a post to Instagram.

Once open, you’ll find the popular chicken chain at 9304 N Newport Highway. The building will have 96 interior seats, 16 patio seats, a playground and a dual order drive-thru lane that will have space for up to 28 vehicles.

READ: Construction begins on N. Spokane Chick-fil-A

The news of the restaurant’s groundbreaking come after a years-long saga. Up until the summer, the national chain had refused to announce its plans to come to Spokane.

