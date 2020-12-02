Chick-fil-A draws huge crowds on opening day in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of people were up bright and early for the 6:30 a.m. opening of Spokane’s first Chick-fil-A, located on North Newport Highway.

Cars were backed up to Holland and Colton as Spokane Police had to keep traffic flowing on the main roads. Some people we spoke with waited for more than an hour, some of them telling us it is the company’s reputation that makes them want to wait in such long lines.

One man we spoke with says he has lived in Spokane for five years now and has been waiting for this day for a long time — he even once drove four hours to get Chick-fil-A in Kalispell, Montana.

“Top to bottom great organization, great food, quality food, fresh food,” said Tom Stanley. “Everyone that works for them is just [great], so it is totally worth it and I just want to support it.”

At the drive-thru, new employees worked to get customers through as the lines stretched farther than they could see. While there may be some who experience the chicken for the first time Tuesday, there are those who didn’t have to wait long since the last time they had it.

“I was in Houston last week and I got there a couple of times,” said one woman.

“Two months ago when I was in Dallas,” added Stanley.

Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. The next two closest locations are in Kalispell, Montana and there is licensed restaurant on the campus of the University of Idaho.

