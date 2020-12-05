Chick-fil-A donates meals to local first responders

SPOKANE, Wash. — When Chick-fil-A opens a new restaurant, they typically hand out gift cards for sandwiches to the first 100 customers.

This year in Spokane, they did something different.

Those gift cards were given to local first responders, including hospital workers, police and firefighters.

Local police are unable to accept them, so they surprised volunteer chaplains with the cards.

“It’s really great, our volunteers go out and they visit and help people on their worst day, and they do it all on their own time,” said Mickey Tutor with the Spokane Police Department. “To be able to give something like this so they can be remembered for their sacrifice they make for our community.”

