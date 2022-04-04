Chicago to play the First Interstate Center for the Arts in August

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Chicago will stop in the Lilac City in August as part of their upcoming tour.

The American rock band is hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of rock and roll” and 2022 marks their 55th consecutive year touring.

Chicago will play the First Interstate Center for the Arts on August 31.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Learn more at ticketswest.com.

