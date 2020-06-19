Chewelah native Allen Stone to perform in support of local, minorty-owned businesses

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chewelah native Allen Stone will be in Spokane on Saturday, performing to support local and minority-owned businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small Business Live is a nationwide event, bringing artists together to raise money for small businesses. Brandi Carlile, 2 Chainz, and Leon Bridges are just some of the artists performing at businesses across the country.

In Spokane, the event will be hosted by Terrain, a locally-based arts nonprofit. It will take place at From Here, Terrain’s storefront.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Action Opportunity Fund, which provides grant assistance for at-risk small businesses.

While you won’t be able to enjoy the music in person, you can catch Stone’s performance as it’s livestreamed on social media.

