Chewelah officer, Stevens County deputy shoot armed domestic violence suspect

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Authorities in Stevens County shot a 59-year-old man at the Chewelah Manor Apartments on Sunday.

The man, identified as John Casey, was reported to be armed and firing his weapon at the apartments.

Officers from the Chewelah Police Department and deputies from the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 7:10 p.m. An officer and a deputy both fired their guns, striking Casey, during a short standoff.

Casey was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later booked into the Stevens County Jail for domestic violence assault and burglary.

The Washington State Patrol and Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office have taken over the independent investigation into the shooting by authorities.

The name of the officer and deputy who fired will be released at a later time.

