Chet Holmgren named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s shining young star has proven he is an amazing defensive presence this year.

Freshman center Chet Holmgren is one of four players named as a finalist for the 2022 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award. He’s the only freshman to make the list.

Currently, Holmgren’s averaging 3.6 blocks per game and has 104 total blocks on the season. He ranks fourth in the nation in both categories. His 104 swats are the third-most in a single season in West Coast Conference history. The seven-footer is also eighth in defensive rebounds per game, hauling in 7.93 each outing.

Holmgren was recently named the WCC Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year. He’s also a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Auburn’s Walker Kessler, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, and Duke’s Mark Williams are also finalists for the award.

READ: Gonzaga’s Holmgren and Timme named NABC First Team All-District

READ: Show us your March Madness Bracket

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.