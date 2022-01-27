Chet Holmgren makes Nasimith Defensive Player of the Year watch list

by Will Wixey

ATLANTA, Georgia — Chet Holmgren and 14 other student-athletes made the watch list for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the list Thursday. Holmgren is one of just three freshmen named to the watch list.

Holmgren leads the West Coast Conference in total blocks with 58, and averages 3.41 blocks per game. He comes in at ninth in the nation for total blocks, and seventh in blocks per game. He is currently ranked eighth in total blocks in Gonzaga history. He also ranks second in the WCC for defensive rebounds, hauling in 6.7 a game.

Holmgren was bound to be a defensive presence from the start. He blocked seven shots in his college debut game against Dixie State, a single-game record for the Gonzaga program under head coach Mark Few.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce the winner on April 3.

