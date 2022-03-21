Chet Holmgren featured on first-ever NFT

by Will Wixey

Credit: Candy Digital

SPOKANE, Wash. — After two standout performances of tournament play, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren is getting his very own NFT.

NFT is short for non-fungible token, which is basically just digital art that can only be purchased with cryptocurrency. Holmgren’s NFT is presented by Candy Digital, a next-generation digital collectible company.

Holmgren’s NFTs are part of Candy Digital’s “Sweet Futures” collection, which features other NFTs of star college athletes, like Baylor’s Kendall Brown. The current bid on one of Holmgren’s NFTs is priced at $3,333.

You can view Holmgren’s full NFT collection here.

