Chet Holmgren basketball trading cards coming soon

by Will Wixey

Credit: Steve Cheng

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Bulldogs’ star center Chet Holmgren is about to make his trading card debut.

Topps, the trading card company, announced a new partnership with Holmgren, marking their first steps into the basketball space. The top-ranked college player in the nation will soon have his face printed on physical and digital trading cards, autographed collectibles, and player-specific products.

“I’m looking forward to teaming up with Topps as they continue to capture the action of the game and I’m excited to share my passion of basketball with fans and collectors around the world,” says Holmgren.

Topps also plans to release a limited-edition card with 100% of proceeds going to Can Do Canines, a non-profit organization that helps people with disabilities establish connections with service dogs.

All Chet Holmgren cards are set to release in 2022 and will be available online or in-stores.

