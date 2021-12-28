Cheri L. Carney

Cheri L. Carney (63) resident of Emida, ID passed away on December 21, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born to Marion and Mary Solomon on September 3, 1958, in Colon’ Panama. Growing up, Cheri’s father served in the military, so the family spent time all over the United States and Panama. In 1976 Cheri graduated High School. Following high school, Cheri lived in Placerville, CA where she rode and assisted on the school bus for Special Education children. She then moved to Richmond, CA where she worked as a receptionist in a medical clinic. In 1982, Cheri met Alan Carney while he was on a trip to California visiting family. It was love at first sight, and they married in 1990 in Tahoe, CA. The couple spent a few years in California before moving to Fernwood, ID (originally where Alan was from). They then made their permanent home in Emida, ID and primarily Cheri stayed home to take care of her children while working for the Fernwood Mercantile. Cheri loved volunteer work, and she dedicated herself to helping other people. She was one of the most selfless people one would ever meet. She served as a 4-H Leader, a member of Emida Secret Sisters, led a youth group in Emida, and she started a non-profit building supply store in Emida to financially help others. When she wasn’t volunteering or helping others, she enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family. She loved yellow roses and being a grandma. Cheri is survived by her husband Alan at their home in Emida; children Charlesta (John) Trujillo of Wheatland, CA, Jacob (Magdelyn) Carney of Nashville, TN, Caleb Carney of Emida, ID, Carlene Carney of Oak Harbor, WA, and Samantha (TJ) Short of Emida, ID; her mother Mary Solomon of St. Maries, ID; siblings Mary Verrinder of St. Maries, ID, Keith (Debbie) Solomon of Concord, CA, and Patricia Bacoccini of St. Maries, ID; 7 grandchildren with 1 more on the way; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father and her granddaughter Nariah Carney. Her family will be having a celebration of life ceremony at the Emida Community Center, on January 8th. The ceremony will be at 1 pm. It will be a potluck. The family welcomes all who knew her.

