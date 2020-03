Cher postpones Spokane Arena concert to October 10

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Cher (born May 20, 1946)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cher has postponed all of her concerts in the ‘Here We Go Again Tour,’ including the Spokane Arena.

Cher announced the decision on Thursday, and all of the concerts have been rescheduled—the Spokane Arena concert has been rescheduled to October 10.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.