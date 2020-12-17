Cheney School District developing plans to bring grades 3-12 back to class

CHENEY, Wash. – The Cheney School District is planning on phasing more students back into class after winter break.

Spokesperson Shannen Talbot told 4 News Now the district is tentatively planning on bringing 3rd grade students back on January 11. Students in 4th and 5th grades will be phased in a week to two weeks after that. The dates are still being decided.

The district is also tentatively planning to bring sixth through twelfth graders back on a hybrid schedule on February 1. The district says it will continue refining hybrid model plans over winter break.

Currently, kindergarten through second grade students are attending class in-person five days a week.

Talbot says more information will be shared after winter break when they finalize more plans.

